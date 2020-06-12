MILTON-FREEWATER — A Walla Walla woman was found safe at the top of a cliff in Harris Park outside Milton-Freewater on Wednesday night, thanks to a team effort by searchers from Walla Walla and Umatilla counties.
Alana Riggle, 29, had been hiking that morning with her brother and friends on a trail with a scenic outlook, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office officials said today.
At about 11 a.m., the group decided to return to the campsite in the park’s campground, but Riggle decided to stay on the trail and did not return to the camp, her brother Eduardo Hazelton told emergency dispatchers.
When Riggle became overdue, Hazelton searched for her, finding only her blanket. He called for help as night approached, officials said.
Along with Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John Reitz, Umatilla and Walla Walla counties search and rescue volunteers responded.
At about 11 p.m. searcher Daniel Androes of Walla Walla heard yelling and then found Riggle at the top of an approximate 40 foot cliff that was directly below a steep wall of rock, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Searchers climbed a steep area east of the cliff and crossed the slope to where Riggle was. Androes stayed directly below the hiker and continued to talk with her as Reitz worked his way to the location, then rappelled down to Riggle.
The deputy secured a rope around Riggle and she was brought up the steep slope.
Officials said Riggle was cold but otherwise uninjured and declined medical aid, returning to her campsite at about 1 a.m.