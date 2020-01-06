Updated: Jan. 6
MILTON-FREEWATER — A 20-year-old Walla Walla woman was struck and killed by a car early Sunday morning on Highway 11.
Alicia Bernhardt was walking just before 3:30 a.m. near milepost 31 and First Avenue and was hit by a car that fled the scene, Oregon State Police PIO Tim Fox wrote in an email. Emergency crews responded, but she died on the scene.
The vehicle likely was a 2002-2003 blue Honda Accord heading northbound, Fox wrote. It should have damage to its passenger-side front corner and be missing the passenger-side mirror.
The road was closed to traffic during the initial investigation. Milton-Freewater police and the Oregon Department of Transportation also responded to the scene.
Those with information on the suspect car can call the OSP at 800-442-2068 and refer to Senior Trooper Dan Chichester, case #SP-20004675.