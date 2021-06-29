A woman from Walla Walla was seriously harmed in a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 12 Tuesday morning, June 29, according to regional law enforcement.
Amber P. Livingston, 40, had to be flown to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, according to a crash report from Washington State Patrol.
The Spokane hospital has not responded to a request for comment on her condition as of Tuesday afternoon.
Livingston was wearing a seat belt.
The highway was at least partially shut down for several hours as Livingston was tended to and troopers investigated the scene and highway crews cleaned up.
According to the report, Livingston was driving east just before 7 a.m. in a 2016 Ford F-350 between the highway's intersections with Game Depot and Oasis roads, near Cameo Heights Mansion.
Livingston reportedly crossed over the center line and collided with a 2007 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Brett J. McCane, 63, of College Place.
Livingston's pickup rolled over and landed on its top and McCane's semitruck collided with a guardrail.
McCane was not harmed in the crash, according to the report. Both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene.
According to the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office, the highway had both lanes closed for about two hours and had only one lane open until about 11:20 a.m.