A second three-car crash within one week on Highway 11 north of Milton-Freewater sent another person to the hospital Friday, March 19.
Deloris J. Woerner, 85, of Walla Walla was transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center with minor injuries, according to Oregon State Police. The hospital is not releasing conditions of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, citing staffing issues.
The three cars involved in the crash were damaged and had to be towed from the scene, troopers noted.
According to the report, the incident began with Woerner exiting the Sinclair gas station north of Milton-Freewater around 10:27 a.m., turning south across the four lanes of traffic.
Woerner's Subaru Forester was struck by a Buick Envoy driven by Fred E. Moore, 80, of Walla Walla, who was driving north on the highway.
Moore's vehicle veered toward the center turning lane and ran into a BMW 325, operated by Brian K. Butler, 59, of Dayton.
Woerner was cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic, according to the report.
OSP Sgt. Jeremy Gunter said the stretch of Highway 11 north from Milton-Freewater to Stateline Road — and Washington state Route 125 from Stateline Road to Walla Walla — is a hazardous road full of lots of traffic and high speeds.
"The most important thing drivers can do is be patient," Gunter said. "Take your time and wait for safe openings in traffic before entering the highway. Make sure there is not another vehicle in the blind spot behind the vehicle coming toward you. Don’t allow yourself to become distracted while preparing to enter the highway."
Gunter said people should be aware of how to use the center turning lane as well.
"It is not an acceleration lane," Gunter said. He said it's designed for cars to stop and wait for traffic to clear while entering or exiting the highway, but it's often misused by drivers wanting to get in and out of traffic quickly.
Gunter said the three main factors leading to the majority of crashes on this particular stretch of road are distracted drivers, speeding and improper lane usage.
On Sunday, March 14, another three-car pile up on Highway 11 sent two people to the hospital.