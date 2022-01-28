A Walla Walla woman was injured in a roll-over crash on U.S. Highway 12 east of Walla Walla near Sapolil Road on Thursday night, Jan. 27.
Jordan T. Warnick, 28, was driving west on the highway about 6 miles east of Walla Walla at around 9:30 p.m. when, investigators say, she lost control of her 1994 Ford Ranger, crossed into the eastbound lane and rolled the vehicle, according to the Washington State Patrol.
She was taken by ambulance to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. Her condition was not immediately available.
No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.
Warnick faces a DUI charge, State Patrol reported.
