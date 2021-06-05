A Walla Walla woman was injured Saturday, June 5, when the vehicle she was riding in rolled over in Franklin County 5 miles south of Connell, according to a report by the Washington State Patrol.
Chelsey N. Arriola Morris, 25, was transported to the Lourdes Health hospital in Pasco with undisclosed injuries.
Arriola Morris was riding in a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Jose M. Hernandez, 28, of Los Angeles, south on U.S. Highway 395 when Hernandez lost control of the vehicle, according to the report. Hernandez may have overcompensated, causing the vehicle to roll, WSP stated.
Hernandez was also transported to Lourdes with undisclosed injuries. He faces charges of negligent driving.
The trooper's report states that both Arriola Morris and Hernandez were wearing seat belts and that drugs or alcohol were not involved.