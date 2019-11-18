A Walla Walla woman was injured Sunday morning when her minivan struck a car in the 800 block of South Division Street.
Aracaly M. Martinez, 27, was driving her 2010 Honda Odyssey on Division Street when Sara J. Mowery-Adams, 30, of College Place, entered the street in front of Martinez from an alley in her 2001 Honda Accord, according to a Washington State Patrol release.
Martinez's van struck the Honda, injuring Martinez.
Mowery-Adams failed to yield right-of-way to Martinez, the release stated, causing the crash. She was cited with failure to yield and was uninjured, according to WSP.
Martinez was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. No information was provided by a hospital spokeswoman on her status this morning. A new hospital policy states nurses will not release information on patients who are treated and released.
Both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene, WSP reported.