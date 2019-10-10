WAITSBURG — A Walla Walla woman was injured Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 12 when her SUV left the road.

Gina R. Dill, 50, was driving her 2009 Chevrolet Traverse just before 12:45 p.m. east on the road, 6 miles west of Waitsburg, when the SUV veered right and stopped in a field, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Dill was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center and cited for second-degree negligent driving. Her vehicle had non-reportable damage. Hospital staff said no information was available regarding her status.

No other vehicles were involved.