POMEROY — A Walla Walla woman and a man from Clarkston were both injured in a rollover crash Sunday afternoon, July 11, in rural Garfield County, according to Washington State Patrol.
April D. Gray, 47, of Walla Walla was the passenger in a 2005 Chevrolet Impala driven by Bryce E. Brenner, 31, of Clarkston, according to a WSP crash report.
According to the report, Brenner and Gray were driving west on U.S. Highway 12 about four miles west of Pomeroy, near the highway's intersection with Tatman Mountain Road around 2:20 p.m. when the crash happened.
At that time, for an unknown reason, Brenner lost control of the vehicle and it rolled over at least once.
Troopers noted that it was unclear if the Brenner and Gray were wearing seat belts.
The two were taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston for treatment of unspecified injuries.
The hospital has not responded to a request for an update on their conditions.
According to the report, charges could be pending against Brenner and the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.
Drugs or alcohol are not expected to be part of reason behind the crash, according to the report.