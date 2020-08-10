Walla Walla woman arrested Sunday after leading police on long chase through the city

A Walla Walla woman was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a lengthy pursuit through the city on Sunday morning.
Vanessa Barrios, 40, was taken into custody by a Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office deputy at 11:15 a.m. in the Walla Walla Regional Airport parking lot.
Officers from many agencies spent almost two hours trying to detain her and had to use pepper spray, less-lethal impact rounds and an armored rescue vehicle to stop her.
She was booked into Walla Walla County Jail for investigation of attempting to elude a police vehicle and obstructing a police officer. Bail was set at $10,000.
Authorities spent about a half-hour on a vehicle chase on U.S. Highway 12, city streets and county roads, according to court records.
By 9:51 a.m. Barrios' vehicle was blocked in by two police cars. Officers suspected she may have a firearm and drew their weapons in a defensive position near their vehicles.
She escaped by driving through a narrow corridor but later drove over spike strips thrown on the roadway by a Washington State Patrol trooper, which deflated the front and rear tires on the driver's side.
Her car came to a stop in the airport parking lot at 46 Terminal Loop off A Street.
It took law enforcement more than an hour to take Barrios from her car into custody. She remained barricaded in her vehicle, refusing to comply with orders to come out.
The Walla Walla Police Department's armored rescue vehicle was brought in and placed in front of her car to prevent her from escaping again on public roads. Patrol vehicles blocked the rear side of her car.
Authorities pepper-sprayed inside the car through the left rear window of her vehicle. Barrios got out of the car, but then suddenly dove back toward her open door.
A deputy shot several rounds of rubber balls at Barrios' upper left and right thighs, while a Walla Walla police officer shot a single, less-lethal impact round to her upper right leg in an attempt to stop her from getting back into her car, since officers didn't know yet whether she had weapons in there, court document stated.
Barrios reentered her car, however, and police pepper-sprayed inside the vehicle again. She finally left and was arrested.
Authorities were tipped off about Barrios from an employee at PFI Mart, 2285 E. Isaacs Ave., allegedly reporting the woman was intoxicated, harassing customers and trying to enter a customer's motor home, according to court documents. The employee reported the woman leaving in a red Nissan Sentra.
Authorities located the vehicle traveling east on U.S. Highway 12 near Interchange Road, traveling about 40 mph on the 60 mph highway and holding up traffic. She suddenly swerved onto the shoulder of the roadway and came to a stop.
The Walla Walla County Officer activated his emergency lights and pulled in behind Barrios as she instantly made a U-turn before rapidly accelerating the opposite direction, and the long chase began.
Once she was in custory, medics treated Barrios for her exposure to the pepper spray and the rubber shots.
She was transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, under the escort of two Walla Walla police officers.