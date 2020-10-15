A rollover crash in Benton City left a Walla Walla woman and 5-year-old passenger with minor injuries Thursday, the Washington State Patrol reported.
According to a report from state patrol, the crash took place around 1:10 a.m. when Sadie M. Adams, 24, was east on Interstate 82 and took Exit 96 at Benton City. She reportedly didn't stop at the stop sign at the bottom of the exit ramp and continued across the intersection and onto the entrance ramp on the other side in her 2004 Hyundai.
After making it onto the entrance ramp, Adams' vehicle then went off the roadway and rolled.
Adams and the child were both wearing seat belts, according to the report. However, both were injured and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Kennewick.
A nursing supervisor said both Adams and the girl were treated and released with minor injuries at the hospital's emergency room.
Adams received a citation for second-degree negligent driving, authorities said.