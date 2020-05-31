Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the City of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last May: 1.93 inches
This May so far: 3.48 inches
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 8.63 million gallons per day.
Last week’s average water use: 8.70 million gallons per day.
Fifth week of May 2019 average water use: 15.31 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of May 22 – May 28, precipitation was 0.06 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.14 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers 3 times for 15 minutes and rotor type sprinklers 3 times for 54 minutes. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
Everyone likes green grass but maintaining a lawn can be expensive and time consuming. Irrigating efficiently can produce quality grass, conserve water, and reduce your utility bill, while freeing up time for the things you really want to do. Some watering tips:
- Lawns need about 1 inch of water each week. If the weather is very hot, apply an inch of water about every 3 days.
- Watering to a depth of 6 inches encourages deeper, healthier root development. It allows longer periods between watering.
- To measure the water your lawn receives, put an empty tuna can on the lawn while watering. Stop watering when the can is full or if your notice water running off the lawn.
- Minimize the grass areas in your yard; less grass means less water and less work to mow!
- Drive your car onto a lawn to wash it. Rinse water can help water the grass.
- Water your lawn or garden during the cool morning hours, as opposed to midday, to reduce evaporation.