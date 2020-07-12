Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last July: 0.00 inches
This July so far: 0.05 inches
Chinook salmon, steelhead return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of June 26, are spring chinook, 78, and steelhead, 179.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 16.27 million gallons per day.
Last week’s average water use: 14.46 million gallons per day.
Second week of July 2019 average water use: 13.79 million gallons per day.
Water-use guidelines
For the week of July 3-July 9, precipitation was 0.05 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.57 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray-type sprinklers five times for 13 minutes and rotor-type sprinklers five times for 46 minutes. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates. Please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water-savings tips
- Most people in North America use 50 to 70 gallons of water indoors each day and about the same outdoors depending on the season.
- Think of baths as an occasional treat, and stick to showers. The average bath uses 35 to 50 gallons of water, whereas a 10-minute shower with a low-flow shower head only uses 25 gallons.
- Indoors ¾ of all water is used in the bathroom.
- In the average home, the toilet accounts for 28% of water use.
- Running a sprinkler for two hours can use up to 500 gallons of water.
- As much as 150 gallons of water can be saved when washing a car by turning off the hose between rinses.