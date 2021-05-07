With Spring Release weekend upon us, wineries across the Walla Walla Valley are planning loads of activities for their days of wine tastings, live music, food and wine pairings and more.
Spring Release, where wineries will release their newest white, rosé and some red vintages, is this Mother’s Day weekend beginning Friday, May 7, until Sunday, May 9.
Wineries missed out on a Spring Release last year because the COVID-19 pandemic closed tasting room doors. Many are excited about this weekend’s festivities.
Wineries will still be at limited capacity and following Washington’s Gov. Jay Inslee’s Phase 3 guidelines or Oregon’s ”high risk” category of its four-stage COVID-19 risk level plan. They are asking visitors to schedule reservations for their events and tastings on their website.
Robert Hansen, executive director of the Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance, some wineries are having winemaker dinners like Canvasback and Valdemar Estates wineries. Sleight of Hand Cellars will have Soi 71 at its location.
According to the alliance’s social media post, wineries are allowed 50% capacity indoors and outdoors in Washington and 25% indoors and 50% outdoors in Oregon.
“Spring Release is one of our favorite weekends of the year, so it was rough to miss that last year, so we’re really looking forward to it this year,” said Jen Armstrong, owner and general manager of Armstrong Family Winery.
The festive weekend will mark the beginning of some events coming back from a pause due to COVID-19 restrictions that are now more flexible and allow live music and more capacity indoors.
Armstrong Family Winery’s live “jazz and wine Fridays” where visitors can sip wine and listen to live jazz music from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. every Friday.
She said for Spring Release, the winery will have Eddie Manzanares perform Latin Jazz music 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. Friday.
“We have a new Rosé that we actually released at the end of March that we’re going to be featuring as well as four new reds (Cabernet Franc, two Cabernet-based blends and a Merlot).”
Armstrong Family Winery, will have wine flights, paired cheese flights and charcuterie boards.
She said they are also hosting a brunch at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, with their new releases paired with a different brunch dish from Hattaway’s on Alder.
The event requires a reservation on their website.
Daylan Gibbard, director of sales and services for Visit Walla Walla, said in years past, the weekend typically attracted visitors from Seattle, Portland, Spokane, Boise and other areas, he said.
“Most of the hotels are sold out for the weekend,” he said.
Plumb Cellars, Saviah Cellars, Henry Earl Estate Wines, Gard Vintners, Tranche Cellars and more wineries and tasting rooms will have live music over the weekend.
Gibbard said TMACS would have Meredith Brackbill, a singer/songwriter, coming in to play the piano Friday and Saturday night.
Kasey Davenport, co-owner of Kinhaven Winery, said Dance Hall Days, a band from Portland, will perform at the winery Saturday. The event is near capacity.
Singer/songwriter and musician McKenna Esteb will perform at the winery from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m on Sunday.
She said to pack a picnic and bring mom from Mother’s Day.
They will be pouring Rosé, Chardonnay and possibly Viognier, Cabernet and Malbec, for glass pours or bottle purchases.
With COVID-19 restrictions, she said to reserve a space on their website.
The winery opened in June of 2020, so this will be their first Spring Release event.
“It’s exciting and an inauguration of sorts,” she said.
Go to wallawalla.org for more events.