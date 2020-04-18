Walla Walla Valley Transit will return to regular service hours Monday.
Public transit officials posted on social media Saturday they want to be able to provide transportation to as many essential workers as possible, and the restoration of service enables that.
Buses will still work under social distancing guidelines, which means seating restrictions that accommodate six passengers or fewer to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. To accommodate ridership, the number of buses on the road will be increased, the announcement said.
Operators ask passengers to wear a mask when using public transportation.
Call 509-525-9140 for more information.