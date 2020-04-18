Walla Walla Valley Transit will introduce a schedule change Monday.
Buses will run 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday with sanitation and distancing protocols in place.
Public transit officials posted on social media Saturday they want to be able to provide transportation to as many essential workers as possible, and the new level of service enables that.
Buses will still work under social distancing guidelines, which means seating restrictions that accommodate six passengers or fewer to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. To accommodate ridership, the number of buses on the road will be increased, the announcement said.
Operators ask passengers to wear a mask when using public transportation.
Valley Transit's strategy for operating buses includes disinfecting twice a day, removal of fares so neither party touches money and providing a week's worth of washable masks for all staff that interacts with the public. Valley Transit is also working on the installation of guard windows around all drivers for create a vapor barrier.
Call 509-525-9140 for more information.