Nothing ever happens on a Tuesday. People across the United States woke up and prepared themselves for just another Tuesday. But Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, was a day they will always remember.
Marda McClenny
Marda McClenny, former point guard at Washington State University and a coach that led the Walla Walla girls basketball team to three state tournaments, was at work with Nelson Irrigation.
I just remember somebody saying airplanes have flown into the towers in New York. We were all just in shock. It was a helpless feeling. What can we do? What’s going to happen?
I don’t think any of us realized it was a terrorist attack. We thought, oh, some airplane flew off course and into the towers.
When I got home that evening, everybody was walking around in a daze. What’s going to happen? What do we do?
Well, the best therapy for me is to ride my horse. I had some flags, grabbed them, saddled up. I thought, if this is all I can do, maybe it’ll make just one person feel better, I’m just going to ride my horse around the neighborhood and wave my flag. We’re just going to…we’re just going to support one another and hold each other up.
They knew. You could hear my horse coming down the street. People would come out and wave. Cars would go by and people would be waving. I didn’t have to say anything. They knew.
Greg (Lehman) took my picture. He lived in the neighborhood and asked, can I take a picture of you and your horse? My horse likes to be photographed, so I said of course. When I showed my horse that he was on the front page, it was just too wild for him.
We’re all Americans. It feels like we’re pretty divided right now. But this needs to be a reminder that we’re all on the same team. And we need to respect each other and love each other and support each other. I just hope that we as a country can come together.
Phil Brick
Phil Brick, a political science professor now specializing in climate and ecological policy, was teaching American Foreign Policy at Whitman College. The night of Sept. 10, he had been hosting Christopher Hitchens, a prolific writer on politics and religion who died in 2011, for a talk at the college on what Hitchens saw as the war crimes of Henry Kissinger.
That next morning, (Hitchens) called me and told me to turn on the TV. I was at home. We watched the second tower fall live.
The question was who. It all seemed senseless, the idea of taking a civilian aircraft full of people just going about their day and turning it into a weapon of war was astonishing. And it was tactically brilliant. Even Henry Kissinger — and here we are thinking this guy is going to be tried for war crimes, and here he was the next day on TV giving the nation advice — Kissinger called it brilliant. A bunch of guys with box cutters able to utterly create spectacle, a spasm of violence.
What I do remember was seeing how an attack like this brought out every nationalist, quasi-fascist impulse that was latent in America. It brought out this unthinking nationalism.
There was of course no way that you attack a super-power and humble it in that way and not expect a violent response. My only question was when. I had an inkling of what was coming. I don’t think anyone could have predicted the Iraq war coming out of this because (Iraq) had nothing to do with this, but in some way it was predictable.
And, what, four trillion, five trillion, how many trillions down the rat hole in Iraq and Afghanistan and nothing come out of it but pain and lost treasure. And national humiliation really.
I was teaching American Foreign Policy at the time. I was so disgusted by what I knew was coming in American Foreign Policy that I couldn’t bear to teach it. The coming 20 years in foreign policy was not something I wanted to be teaching.
Terry McConn
Terry McConn was a longtime emergency services reporter for the Union-Bulletin, one of the many journalists across the nation scrambling to bring the story to their communities, trying to help people understand — while trying to understand, himself.
I was listening to the radio. I always got up at 6 a.m. and turned on KTO in San Fransisco.
About 5:50 a.m. one of the anchors said there was an explosion at the World Trade Center and that it looked bad. Shortly after 6, maybe 6:03 a.m., I think is when the second flight hit the South Tower. The Pentagon was hit at 6:37 a.m. The South Tower collapsed right before 7.
It was extremely frightening. There was a very historic newscast at 7, about three-and-a-half minutes. Doug Limerick, based in D.C.
Everybody in the country was obviously on edge. Right after 7, I went out the door and went to the police station. The second tower collapsed while I was down there. Nobody really knew what was going on, except there was a terrorist attack.
I remember talking with the fire department, and at this point nobody know anything about the casualties. But I remember the fire official giving me info for fire and ambulance runs the day before, he was talking about the difficulties firefighters would have in the rescue effort.
I think that first day, I know we did some man on the street interviews. We tried to cover every angle over the days and weeks that followed. As sometimes happens with stories, you become part of the story with your human emotions. The emotions get in the way of the reporting process. There’s anxiety, fear, insecurity. Horror and grief and sorrow for the victims. And a growing realization that everything was going to be different.
Just a few days later, I was going to go visit a friend (in New York City). Obviously that didn’t happen, so we rescheduled it for the day after Thanksgiving. And I was nervous getting on the plane.
I went down to Ground Zero. Usually there’s the hustle and bustle of the Wall Street area in lower Manhattan. It was silent.
Kam Johnson
Kam Johnson was getting ready to go to work at the Milton-Freewater school district that Tuesday morning. Johnson sent her thoughts to the Union-Bulletin via an online form.
My roommate worked the graveyard shift and her son was watching TV. When I got out of the shower he told me his mother had called to say something was going on in New York. We watched as long as we could.
He went to school and I went to work. I teach in Milton-Freewater and at that time we had TVs in our classrooms. So we had it on before the students got to our rooms. Saw the second tower fall and knew things would never be the same.
The woman across the hall was very upset because her boyfriend (and now husband) was in Washington D.C. and was supposed to be flying home that day. Before school got out she was able to make contact with him. His flight had been cancelled and he was stuck in D.C. for a few days.
I was teaching PE, so didn't have a TV, so would check on what was happening between classes and at lunch. Everyone was very somber that day and several students were worried we were going to be attacked. They also asked why the terrorists hated us so much. It was also my sister in law's birthday. After a few hours of watching the coverage when I got home from work I just had to turn it off.
Jim Harmon
Jim Harmon, who only recently moved to Walla Walla, was working in New York City the day of the attack, in the nearby Three World Financial Center. Harmon sent his thoughts to the Union-Bulletin via an online form.
It was one of the most beautiful days New York had seen. Working at my desk, I heard a loud engine and an explosion. I looked out the window and saw nothing in the street until I looked up to see that the North Tower had been hit by something big.
Our building’s public address system announced an airplane had hit the tower but no cause to evacuate so I went back to work. I went to take another look at the same time the second plane hit the South Tower. Our safety was affirmed again, so I went back to my office. My wife called me and told me to get out but nobody around me appeared concerned.
There was thick, black smoke pouring out of the buildings and I grew concerned that there would be toxins and a possible third plane. Our safety was affirmed a third time over the PA system, at which point our floor facilities manager emphatically told us to drop everything and get out of the building. My colleagues and I left and entered a different world with smoke and paper everywhere. People were leaving their offices, waiting to return when the fires were put out.
As we made our way up lower Manhattan, we were in the company of thousands of people as an endless stream of fire trucks, police cars and ambulances headed to ground zero. I could see people jumping out of both towers. The South Tower continued to darken and it crossed my mind the building might collapse - which it did. The North Tower followed, sending a vibration up the street. Our destination became my wife’s offices, located in midtown. I tried calling her but cellphones weren’t working.
We arrived 90 minutes later, and caught up on news flow, which was chasing events as they unfolded. My wife and I eventually left, electing to walk several miles to the ferry rather than risk a subway ride. We saw cars pulled over, doors wide open, playing broadcasts recounting events. It took four hours to get to the ferry (normally a 30 minute train ride). I had worked at Three World Financial Center, which was skewered by the North Tower’s transmission antenna. Like most downtown businesses, we eventually relocated to midtown.
We accidentally came across Walla Walla in 2018 and moved here in 2019. We are thankful every day.
Jesse and Nancy Griffin
Jesse and Nancy Griffin were getting ready for another day of taking care of kids at Walla Walla’s Care-a-lot Center daycare. As the country reacted, American flags flew off of store shelves. The couple looked into storage and found a box of hundreds, perhaps even a thousand, flag pins they had bought for an event that hadn’t materialized.
We turned on the TV on and watched the second plane hit. It was just devastating, and to watch the whole buildings crumble just a little bit later…it was an experience that no one should have to have.
We didn’t have a real important use for (the pins) before that time. But when that hit, that became an important use, we thought.
We just wanted to do our part. There was very little an individual could do at that time. The only thing we could do was try to get those out to people. There wasn’t enough of them go around.
