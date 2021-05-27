Memorial Day weekend in the Walla Walla Valley could be memorable in a more regular sense this year as several events are are being planned for people to attend, including a ceremony to honor deceased American soldiers.
The holiday weekend will also be packed with musical performances and special events at local wineries and restaurants, much different than last year’s Memorial Day weekend, which remained relatively quiet.
Memorial Day service
At Walla Walla’s Mountain View Cemetery, a Memorial Day service will be held, coordinated by several local para- and post-military groups.
VFW Post 992 Commander Trina Parrish said the event takes place at 11 a.m., Monday, at the cemetery at 2120 S. Second Ave.
Parrish said the color guard and ceremony will be provided by the Walla Walla High School JROTC. Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Marrero will give a speech.
The honor guard will be provided by FVW Post 992, American Legion Post 32 and AMVETS Post 1111, all of the Walla Walla area.
Dayton Days returns
In Dayton, the annual Dayton Days returns this weekend with rodeo action starting at 7 p.m. Friday and then all day Saturday with a parade at 10 a.m., slack at 1 p.m. and more rodeo events at 7 p.m.
Mule Mania moves
Mule Mania Dayton, which usually happens Memorial Day weekend, announced on social media in April it will be moving to Lewiston, Idaho, Sept. 23-26 this year with “no plan” in place to return the event to Dayton, according to the event’s social media page.
Ducky Derby
Happening Saturday is the 24th annual Walla Walla Exchange Club Ducky Derby, where thousands of yellow rubber ducks “race” down the Mill Creek channel in Walla Walla for a host of prizes. Winners of the charity event will be announced online at 2 p.m. Saturday.