National Night Out — an annual event that aims to connect police to community members they serve — is returning in a big way to cities of the Walla Walla Valley.
In 2020, the event was delayed until October, when it usually takes place in the summer, and it was turned into a mobile event in Walla Walla and College Place with police, firefighters and other emergency workers parading through the Valley on a resident-requested route.
That parade will make a return this year at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31. Organizers say the 50-mile route could last as long as four hours. The parade consists of emergency vehicles from multiple area emergency responders. Last year's parade consisted of everything from vintage firetrucks to ATVs.
To see the full route, visit ubne.ws/nno2021.
More information about the parade will be posted on Facebook pages for Walla Walla Area Crime Watch and the cities of Walla Walla and College Place.
Walla Walla Area Crime Watch will start have a silent bicycle auction at 8 a.m, Tuesday, Aug. 3., the official day of National Night Out. The bikes have been collected by the group over the years to help fund bike giveaways to area youth, according to a Walla Walla Police Department release.
After that, Coffee with a Cop returns to Walla Walla from 1-3:30 p.m. at Coffee Perk and Starbucks Coffee on South First Avenue in downtown Walla Walla.
The event is meet-and-greet event for people to come speak with police and law enforcement representing the Walla Walla and College Place police departments, the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office and Washington State Patrol.
Walla Walla Mayor Tom Scribner and Walla Walla County commissioners will be on hand to present Vicki Ruley, the local National Night Out coordinator, with a proclamation to recognize her for her work.
There will be giveaways for kids, a corn hole competition and plenty of opportunity for people to meet face-to-face with law enforcement.
The goal is to return National Night Out to Pioneer Park in 2022, organizers said.
Columbia County
In Columbia County, National Night Out will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Dayton City Park.
The event will include multiple activities for kids and free food and beverages.
Emergency vehicles from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, LifeFlight Network and Columbia County Fire District No. 3 will be set up at the park, with some vehicles available for tours.
Multiple deputies and Columbia County Sheriff Joe Helm will be on hand to speak with people.