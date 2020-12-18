Neither COVID-19 nor Ebenezer Scrooge himself can stop the Christmas cheer that’s pouring out of the Walla Walla-area Cops and Kids program this year.
With organizers having to make accommodations to deal with pandemic-related precautions, the community stepped up even more this year, raising about $16,000 so far for the charity event that helps provide toys, meals and necessities for families during the holidays.
It follows a trend of local donations exceeding expectations for Walla Walla Valley charities this year.
Organizer Amy Harris, a Walla Walla code enforcement officer, said her life has suddenly been saturated by a surge of generosity from the community.
“This is day 20 in a row of me working here,” Harris said from the Fulton Community Room at the Walla Walla Police Department, where hundreds of presents were stacked and packed.
Harris and Vicki Ruley, the city’s crime prevent coordinator who helped arrange the program, said they’ve nearly doubled the amount of donations they received last year, which has made their work a pleasant chore.
Last year, 20 families were assisted by the program. This year it will be 25 families, and they’ll receive even more than usual.
The distribution of gifts is very different this year, since the traditional “shop with a cop” format wasn’t possible with COVID-19 restrictions in place.
Instead, the 25 families across Walla Walla County will receive brief visits from officers of the Walla Walla and College Place police departments and deputies of the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office as they deliver the presents.
The Elliot family of Walla Walla was the first to receive gifts Thursday night.
Harris, Ruley, Walla Walla Officer Jason Langley and Walla Walla Domino’s General Manager Seth Board visited the Elliot household with presents, essential items, food and grocery gift cards.
Domino’s is donating meals to the families.
Jessi Elliot said she was extremely grateful, as were her two sons, Aiden, 11, and Daniel, 1.
“I think it’s awesome,” the mother said. “It helps me out big time ... I can’t even afford rent next month. Without (this we) wouldn’t really be getting Christmas right now.”
The officers will continue their work delivering holiday cheer for the next week, Harris said. And with it comes, as has been the case in years past, some seasonal miracles.
One local family, for instance, needed a large appliance quickly. As Harris was preparing the evening’s gift delivery, she received a text notifying her of a potential donor for the appliance.
She immediately began making phone calls to make arrangements. Just another day for people making themselves as busy as Santa’s elves.