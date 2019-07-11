Walla Walla Valley Honda will celebrate its fifth anniversary by giving away a car.

A four-hour anniversary party Friday will culminate with a prize drawing for a 2019 Honda Civic sedan, 2.0 LX.

Participants in the drawing must register online for a crack at the prize at wallawallavalleyhonda.com. They must also be present to win at 6:30 p.m.

The event begins at 3 p.m. The family-friendly party includes face painting, a bounce house, food trucks, snow cones, popcorn, cotton candy, carnival games and more at 1240 SE Commercial Drive, College Place.