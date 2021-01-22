The Walla Walla Valley had a significant dusting of snow for the first time this year as the white stuff fell almost the whole day in some areas Thursday.
The snowfall let up mostly by Thursday evening, but another, potentially more potent, snow storm is on the way this weekend, forecasters said.
While it may have snowed all day in some areas around the Valley, the Blue Mountains didn't experience as much of the same. Bluewood ski hill, south of Dayton, tallied only 2 inches of fresh snow in 24 hours, according to its website.
Rob Brooks, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pendleton, said just because snow has been rare in the Valley this winter that doesn't mean we're having a mild or abnormal season.
In fact, Brooks said, a dusting of snow in January is pretty much par for the course.
"We've been warmer, and we've had a little less precipitation this year when it comes to snow, so far," Brooks said. "But a trace amount of snow is not uncommon."
Brooks said memories tend to be unreliable when it comes to remembering past weather.
"One thing you gotta be careful of is comparing seasons," Brooks said. He said just because we've had about four years in a row of drastic snowfall doesn't mean that will continue to happen.
"In the Pacific Northwest, we're not like the Midwest, where everything comes in a straight line," Brooks said. "The Northwest has many more variables."
For example, Brooks looked at the storm system blowing in this weekend that could bring colder air — highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid 20s.
Snow could be coming Sunday afternoon through Monday morning as this weather system draws down cold air from Canada, if it's not broken up too much by the Cascade Mountains — a major variable for our region.
A Walla Walla staple — freezing fog — will likely happen at times throughout the weekend.
Some great news, Brooks said, is that the few inches that fell in the Blues on Thursday will add to what has already been a good snow-pack this winter.
According to the Natural Resources Conservation Service of Oregon, snow-pack in the Blue Mountains is only about 13%, and it's 8% below average in its two regions. There's a chance with future snow storms that the averages could be met and then some.
"It's been a few years since we've had a good early season snow in the mountains," Brooks said.