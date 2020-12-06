For just about everyone, Christmas won’t be the same in 2020.
The restrictions around COVID-19 affect many of the holiday’s highlights, including shopping for gifts and gathering together.
Still, Amy Harris is determined one local program will become a shining moment this season for some Walla Walla Valley children.
Harris is a code enforcement officer for the city of Walla Walla and is the coordinator of the “COPS and KIDS” Christmas outreach.
For 24 years the program has brought together law enforcement officers and children in vulnerable situations and underprivileged families.
Personnel from multiple local law enforcement departments have shopped one-on-one with kids for presents, and their families have received baskets filled with household essentials, including a grocery gift card.
Families get nominated by school staff and others for various reasons: low-income, health issues in the home or for the chance to see police officers in a positive light, Harris said.
As the nominations come each fall, Harris goes through them one by one — sometimes with tears at the stories she reads — and pulls in officers to help choose which families will make the list.
On average, there have been enough donations to help about 20 households, all of which have had big needs.
“We’ve done families who are bordering on being homeless. Or maybe they have a sibling who is sick. It all tugs at the heartstrings,” she said, noting that having to tell some people they didn’t make the cut is most difficult of all.
There is always more need than money, but businesses and organizations have supported the program with incredible generosity, Harris noted, starting with Walmart which gifts the program $2,500.
She didn’t want to unveil her local Santas, but Harris listed benefactors who have given children’s bikes, big chunks of funding and more gift cards.
“This community has just wrapped around this program,” she said.
When Harris took over coordinating COPS and KIDS, she noticed that while children have grand ideas of gifts to buy others, the parents would often pull the officer aside to whisper of the need for a winter coat or shoes without holes.
That’s when the program added that box of essentials for each family, piling in basics like dish soap, hygiene items, socks and more, she said.
“No 6-year-old is going to tell a cop, ‘I need underwear,’” Harris pointed out.
“So these boxes are based on the family and the need … and the kids got to go shopping for the fun stuff.”
But the pandemic’s 2020 naughty list is long and the kid-plus-cop time can’t take place.
Instead, her crew of uniformed elves will fetch wish lists from children while bringing them treats — all while practicing physical distancing — and hit Walmart.
The gifts will be brought to her office, Harris said, wrapped and tagged.
When those are delivered shortly before Christmas, each family will also get a hot pizza, thanks to Domino’s Pizza, she added.
Thursday’s fog couldn’t cloud the ceremonial passing of the first wish list at the Pioneer Park gazebo.
The presents crew met with the Ruiz sisters — Aubrey, 8, and Jalisa, 12 — to start the clock on shopping for kids, even if they can’t shop with kids in 2020.
Harris said she fears without this long-running program, some local children would get no Christmas at all. It makes her more determined to make this year special.
While many local businesses have suffered economic loss and can’t donate the way they’d like to, Harris knows the spirit of the season remains strong in the community.
“I am excited that Christmas is such a time of joy and love, and that these kids are getting a Christmas miracle,” she said.
“It’s pretty amazing to see that love.”