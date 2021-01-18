Whitman College, Walla Walla Community College and Walla Walla University will kick off a virtual version of Martin Luther King Jr. Day at 3 p.m. Monday via Zoom with a reading of the reverend's letter from Birmingham City Jail.
At 4 p.m., performances and pieces embodying his work will be led by Margarita Banderas from Walla Walla Community College, according to Whitman’s website.
The event is open to the Walla Walla community. People can register online at Whitman College’s website.
Next week, Jan. 25-29, Whitman College will offer its the second-annual Unity Week in honor of Martin Luther King Jr., open to the Whitman College, Walla Walla Community College and Walla Walla University communities.
Events will focus on bringing communities together and honoring King's legacy and the values of his teachings: equity, faith, nonviolence, education, love, leadership, selflessness and hope.