MLK Day march
Martin Luther King Jr. Day marchers make their way from Whitman College down Main Street on the way to the Gesa Power House Theatre last year.

 U-B file photo by GREG LEHMAN

Whitman College, Walla Walla Community College and Walla Walla University will kick off a virtual version of Martin Luther King Jr. Day at 3 p.m. Monday via Zoom with a reading of the reverend's letter from Birmingham City Jail.

At 4 p.m., performances and pieces embodying his work will be led by Margarita Banderas from Walla Walla Community College, according to Whitman’s website.

The event is open to the Walla Walla community. People can register online at Whitman College’s website.

Next week, Jan. 25-29, Whitman College will offer its the second-annual Unity Week in honor of Martin Luther King Jr., open to the Whitman College, Walla Walla Community College and Walla Walla University communities. 

Events will focus on bringing communities together and honoring King's legacy and the values of his teachings: equity, faith, nonviolence, education, love, leadership, selflessness and hope.

Chloe LeValley can be reached at chloelevalley@wwub.com or 509-526-8326.

Chloe LeValley covers the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as agriculture and the environment in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a graduate of San Francisco State University and joined the Union-Bulletin's team in October 2019.