CLYDE — “We’re suffering a pretty bad drought in wheat country. A lot of wheat is in trouble in the Pacific Northwest,” said Brad Tompkins, who farms 35 miles north of Walla Walla in a historically drier part of Walla Walla County.
“This crop hasn’t had rain for so long, I’m not very optimistic.”
Tompkins said his wheat on Friday, July 9, was mostly ripe enough to harvest, but will have to wait until Wednesday or Thursday, July 14-15, when custom harvesters are scheduled to come and cut it.
He’s talked with other farmers closer to Walla Walla who are already harvesting and getting about half the normal yield.
“It’s a function of high, hot temperatures late and mostly because of the drought,” he said. “The drought started this winter when the majority of moisture comes.”
Tompkins said the mid-1970s brought a bad drought.
“It’s been droughty some years since then — 1977 is a touchstone and this is a lot worse,” he said.
“This is a unique year, the driest on record for our place, and I’ve talked to some others who’ve kept records. We’re in one of the driest crop cycles maybe ever or in our generation. It’s pretty dry. We haven’t had any measurable rain since February except in little bits.”
The dryland area typically gets moisture in November through January, then needs timely rains into spring to produce an average crop.
“I’ve never seen it like this since I’ve been doing it to where it just hasn’t rained. We usually get rain somewhere in the cycle. It’s widespread through the Pacific Northwest, it’s pretty much throughout. It’s a bona fide, big-time drought. The wheat yield, the quality are affected. It’s not good. It’s affecting a lot of farmers.”
He raises mostly soft white winter wheat.
“Spring hard red wheat is seen more where there is more rainfall. Walla Walla County isn’t big miles-wise, but rainfall goes from 4-5 inches in one area to 35 inches per year in another,” Tompkins said.
The Touchet area is the driest. It’s “medium’’ where the Tompkins place is, and “toward Waitsburg-Dayton that’s where you see guys having two-thirds of their farms in winter wheat and a certain amount of spring crop. If we raise spring wheat we’d be lucky to get half of that yield. We raise a lot of 20-bushel acreage so we don’t plan on spring wheat.”
Tompkins plants winter wheat in September and October and harvests in July and August. Those planting in spring, March to April, generally cut in the latter part of July into August, he said.
Four generations
The Tompkins clan has farmed for four generations in the north part of the county. Tompkins’ great-grandfather Richard Tompkins started the family farm in 1888, followed by his son, Veryl Tompkins. In 1977, Brad Tompkins’ dad, Bob Tompkins, now deceased, and his brother, Ron Tompkins of Walla Walla, handed over the operation to Brad and his brother, Brent Tompkins.
They began farm work with their parents when they were 11 or 12 years old.
“It’s kind of all we know,” Brad Tompkins said.
Brent Tompkins, 66, farmed full time while Brad Tompkins, 63, ran their seed business from 1977 until he sold it in 1997 to the McGregor Company and joined Brent in Tompkins Brothers.
As dryland farmers relying solely on rainfall, the Tompkinses only grow soft white wheat because of the scant rainfall. Lower rainfall means less ground moisture levels, which support fewer crop varieties, Brad Tompkins said.
In the Walla Walla Valley, toward the Blue Mountain foothills, “with more rain, the style of farming is different, so they can grow peas, canola, garbanzos. We can’t do that ’cause it’s drier,” Brad Tompkins said.
He said the harvest in 2020 was average to better-than-average.
“We were on the cusp of a drought last year but in late spring we ended up getting a whole bunch of rain in May.”
They measure by bushels per acre, based on a 10-year average. The Tompkins place can yield 80 bushels per acre in good years, although half their acreage is in summer fallow to save up moisture for the growing cycle. It takes about 1½ years to store enough moisture in that unsown land to plant a crop. The process alternates from one half to the other for the Tompkinses.
“Closer to Walla Walla they farm the ground all year because of more rain,” Brad Tompkins said. “In the rest of Walla Walla County, whatever the acreage is, half is in crop and other half in fallow to save up moisture for the growing cycle.”
Sustainable farming
Conservation of the land — sustainable farming — is the standard these days, Brad Tompkins said. Up to 90% of farmers will do no-till prep work and spray for weeds but not use older techniques such as the chisel or disc to turn the soil. Now they drill, seed and fertilize in one go-round because of the economics.
It saves on manpower, hours and diesel fuel and leaves more moisture in the ground. There is less runoff from rains now. The process doesn’t kick dirt into the air.
“With the rain all the ditches don’t fill. Water instead percolates into the ground for next year’s crop. It’s the total game — conserve moisture,” Brad Tompkins said.
“Everybody’s trying to streamline their farming style, be efficient in what you do, use less people.”
“Talk to 10 guys and you’ll get 10 different answers, but in a normal year you can tell if the harvest will be normal from the wheat heads,” Brad Tompkins said. And getting a combine out and cutting the wheat will reveal what the yield and quality are.
Farmers can pre-sell some of the yield because it will be average to better than average, quality wise.
“Guys want to sell with high prices, but the crop looks pretty bad this year and we don’t want to sell more than we will produce,” he said. “If they know what they have they’d be selling more of that (current market rate of) $8.50 wheat.
“A lot of people look at the fields and think it’s peachy keen, but talk to farmers and they’re like ‘oooh boy.’ Spring crops in the area are terrible. Planting in spring and no rain will be a disaster. It’s economically not a good thing.”
Next year looks dicey, too.
“We’re worried about going into next year,” Brad Tompkins said. “With no stored moisture we can’t plant in the fall. We’re hoping it starts to rain eventually or we will have an issue establishing a crop this fall. We will be seeding into dry dirt.
“What guys really worry about is a multi-year drought. That would be not good. The area has been fortunate. It’s had rain and a good span of good crops. Mother Nature is always in charge of dryland farming. We do our jobs, plant on time, care for it, but the old adage is “Rain makes grain.”
Prices for grain are quite high right now, Tompkins said — $8.50 per bushel for soft wheat at destination Portland where it’s priced. In recent years, by comparison it’s sold at $5 per bushel. Soft white wheat is predominant and this area is unique in producing that type, Tompkins said. None is raised in the Midwest.
About 90% is exported to overseas customers. It’s shipped on the river or by rail. The Tompkins wheat is hauled 15-20 miles to the Northwest Grain Growers Sheffler port on the Snake River by Lower Monumental Dam, then barged to Portland.
“Prices are good now, but farmer friends are not getting carried away with selling wheat,” he said. “We don’t know what we have, we don’t want to sell more than we grow. We want to see what we have before we market some, at least in dryer areas. We’re wondering what yield will be — guessing it will be half our average. No way will we raise an average amount of wheat this year, but just don’t know how bad it is yet.”
He said a late spring frost and the dryness have added up to less bushels per acre.
“It’s not a rosy picture.”
Family farms
Brad Tompkins, who served with the Washington Wheat Commission for six years and with NWGG for several years, said most farms in the area are family operated and have two to three families living off what they produce. He said big ag operations are found in irrigated areas rather than dryland.
Their price competition is from Australia, Canada and Russia.
“So if they grow a lot more wheat it will impact us negatively,” he said. “It follows supply and demand. The more wheat in the world the less we make.”
His costs include fertilizer, seed, insurance and property taxes.
“You can only cut so far back on any of that,” Brad Tompkins said. “This year we planted normally, not thinking it could be a drought. We have crop insurance and that helps out immensely. It will keep a grower from really going into the bucket. It helps us in really, really bad years like this. Younger farmers new in the last eight years haven’t seen this.”
In addition, Brad Tompkins said obtaining parts is an issue because of COVID-19.
“Equipment might have to wait until next year if you order something, or find out they don’t have any more or wait two months. And insurance is higher due to the weather,” he said.
The prices have also gone up for some of their fertilizers and chemicals, things they put into the ground — the “input costs” such as seed and weed spray. It’s gone up because the price of commodities is higher, he said.
“They raised the input prices because they think we can afford it. It happened last time, too. It’s unrelated to the drought, but related to the grain prices. Short crop, higher input costs makes a double whammy,” he said.
Adding to the challenge, if the yield and quality of the wheat are substandard, it will be discounted and subtracted from the selling price.
“If farming was easy, everybody’d be doing it. It can be tough,” Brad Tompkins said.