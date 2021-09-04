More alfalfa seed comes out of the Walla Walla Valley than almost anywhere else in the country, but local growers finishing up harvest are reporting that drought and heat have severely impacted their 2021 yields.
Stuart Byerley, whose Touchet alfalfa fields are pollinated by the community’s colonies of alkali bees, finished up harvest last week, and estimated that yields were down as much as 15%.
“Yields all over the Northwest are down, basically because of the combination of the high temperatures and drought,” Byerley said. “I’d say, for a lot of farmers, they’re down below breakeven. A normal yield is maybe 900 pounds (of seed) and the average, from what I hear, is probably down 20 percent.”
Most alfalfa is harvested before it goes to seed and is used to feed livestock. Alfalfa seed producers, on the other hand, harvest after they intentionally let the perennial legume go to seed.
Much of Byerley’s alfalfa seed is exported to Wisconsin and other areas in the Midwest, though some of the region’s seed from non-dormant alfalfa —suitable for areas with warmer winters, as opposed to dormant alfalfa grown in northern climates like Canada — can end up as far afield as Mexico or Saudi Arabia. From there, it is typically grown to produce non-seed alfalfa destined for feedlots.
Much of the alfalfa grown for hay in the area uses dormant varieties, said Byerley, whose seeds are around two-thirds non-dormant and one-third dormant.
The Walla Walla Valley produces around 25%of the United States’ alfalfa seed, said Mark Wagoner, a grower in the Gardena area south of Touchet. The Gardena area has historically been the best-producing area in the valley for alfalfa seed, according to Michael McCubbins, agronomist with Corteva Agriscience.
For Wagoner, those high yields have seen significant decline this year. For alfalfa that was two or three years old, which does not require as much water, yields are down around 20%, he said. One-year old alfalfa, however, needs to be irrigated more, and was pummeled by high heat and protracted drought. For those newer fields, yields were down as much as 30%, Wagoner said.
“We have to water new seeding in June, and the (irrigation) ditch went dry on the 11th of June,” he reflected. “And it was so hot in June, I think that hurt the pollination.”
Older alfalfa seed typically doesn’t need to be irrigated after the end of May, Byerley said, but record heat and drought forced farms to use more water.
While Wagoner’s farm isn’t going to go broke because of a bad year, lower yields will hurt the bottom line, he said, and will probably mean the Gardena farmer will invest less money in equipment in the coming year.
Lower yield compounds a years-long trend of fewer acres being planted in the first place, McCubbins said. At the valley’s peak, he said, there were around 25,000 acres of alfalfa seed being grown.
“Now we’re down in the 14,000, 15,000 range,” he said.
If there is a silver lining to steep drops in production, said Wagoner and Byerley, it may reduce a glut in alfalfa seed inventories by the companies that farmers sell their seeds to. Prices have lowered for years, particularly with competition from Canada, and alfalfa seed production appears to be down throughout the American West.
“For us, we are doing fine, we’re profitable, and lower inventories, from our point of view are a good thing,” Byerley said. “Prices were 20 percent lower than they had been in the past, and they’re starting to come up now.”