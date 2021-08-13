The Walla Walla Valley has once again topped the list of best wine regions, according to USA Today's travel website, 10best.com.
The nominees were selected by a group of wine experts and, readers voted for their favorites, according to USA Today. It's the second year in a row Walla Walla has nabbed the top spot.
The website noted how wine has been grown in this region since the 1850s and now stretches into Oregon with more than 100 wineries producing a variety of grapes.
In a release, Visit Walla Walla and Walla Walla Valley Wine CEO Robert Hansen lauded the region for its growing popularity among wine tourists.
“I can think of no better way to honor wines from Washington state in general, and the Walla Walla Valley specifically, than being recognized by a vote of the public as America’s Best Wine Region for two years running,” Hansen said in the release.
“It’s a great way to celebrate Washington Wine Month ... and the individuals who are committed to elevating the Walla Walla Valley from both a wine production and tourism perspective.”
It's also the fourth year in a row for the Valley to be nominated as a finalist on the list.
In addition, Long Shadows Vintners was named the third best wine tasting room in America by USA Today readers.
Long Shadows previously listed at No. 4 on that list from 2019-2020.