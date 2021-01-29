The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center is starting another seven-week series of the Shalom Project beginning Tuesday.
The program assists veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder focus on wholeness and happiness and on living balanced and productive lives. The weekly sessions will each focus on a topic such as emotional, spiritual and physical health.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program will again be offered online via VA Video Connect, allowing the participants, enrolled veterans, to safely participate from home.
Information is available on the Chaplain Services page at ubne.ws/3acWNan. Scroll down to the section titled “Current Educational Offering.” More details on the program are available with a link on that page to the Shalom Project.