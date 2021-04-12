Walla Walla VA nursing home to get chunk of federal funding

Federal COVID-19 money is coming to the Walla Walla Veterans Home.
The office of Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., announced Wednesday, April 7, that more than $13 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security dollars has been slotted for extended care facilities construction grants for veterans nursing homes across Washington state.
Included in the funding is $850,500 for a building at the Walla Walla VA nursing home.
The grant funding is provided through the CARES Act Extended Care Facilities Construction Grant, said Heidi Audette, spokesperson for the Washington state Department of Veterans Affairs.
That agency applied from the grant funds last year and won’t arrive until after July 1, Audette said.
Each of Washington’s State Veterans Homes applied for funds for specific projects addressing critical upgrades, repairs and replacements related to the COVID-19 pandemic response. In addition, some funding awards will cover projects at all four homes around the state.
Here, the Walla Walla Veterans Home asked for money to construct a new storage and maintenance building.
During this pandemic, staff, residents and others have been required to use additional pieces of personal protective equipment. It was quickly apparent additional storage was necessary to accommodate the use of thousands more pieces of PPE, which was being ordered more frequently and stored in higher quantities than ever before to ensure an adequate supply was available at all times, Audette said.
With the frequency of cleaning required, more cleaning supplies and sanitizing equipment all must be safely stored out of the way of residents and staff members — the new space will provide a secure and accessible location for that need and keep these items from being stored in hallways and other areas, she said.
The team has had “boots on the ground since the very beginning of COVID-19,” said Victor Odiakosa, Walla Walla Veterans Home administrator.
“Hearing that our home’s grant request was approved is music to our entire team’s ears, and validates that their hard work is being noticed, valued and appreciated.”
Murray, a senior member of the United States Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs, worked to include more relief for veterans in the recently passed “American Rescue Plan,” calling safe housing for aging veterans “critical.”
The federal Department of Veterans Affairs said grants from several sources, totaling $1 billion, will reach state veterans homes operated across the country to ensure residents continue to receive high quality care, live in modern, safe facilities and are protected from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alfie Lourdes, director of Washington Department of Veterans Affairs, said her agency took decisive and quick action to capitalize on the funding opportunity, and that the changes being made strengthen the VA’s defenses against the current and future pandemics.