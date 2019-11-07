Walla Walla VA hosts Friday events

The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center will host two events Friday.
A "veterans recognition day" will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Walla Walla VA’s VCS coffee shop in Bldg. 143. Refreshments will be served.
And beginning at 4 p.m., in the lobby of Bldg. 143, an opening reception for the “Women Veteran Art Project” will take place.
The event, featuring work of regional artists, is intended to educate the community about the service of female veterans through art during November, officials said.
“It is our hope that this art exhibit will bring many women veterans, including those who have yet to enroll for VA care, through our medical center,” said Christopher R. Bjornberg, director of the Walla Walla VA.
The show is open to all during the building's hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Linda Wondra at 509-525-5200, ext. 26520.