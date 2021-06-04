The Union-Bulletin will present Fourth of the July in the Park again this year after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Stay tuned for more details coming on music, food and fun in Pioneer Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 4, 2021.
The U-B has presented this family-friendly day of free patriotic revelry as a way to give back to the community since the 1970s. This year, the governor’s planned reopening of the economy by June 30 means the return of this tradition, just in time.
This year’s event, also sponsored by the city of Walla Walla, Columbia Rural Electric Association and Walla Walla Valley Honda, is quickly approaching, but vendors can still join. Visit 4thofjulyinthepark.com to sign up.