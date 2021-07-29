Walla Walla is unable to find any residents willing to write a statement arguing that voters this fall should end a local sales tax that helps fund roadway improvements, city staff announced at a Wednesday, July 28, council meeting.
In 2012, Walla Walla voters voted to increase local sales taxes by 0.2% in order to fund the Transportation Benefit District, which helps to pay for road repairs within the city. That tax expires June 30, 2022, unless voters decide to extend the TBD when they go to vote this November.
State law requires that a “for” and “against” argument must be written for every ballot measure. Whenever a local government puts a measure on the ballot, that government’s legislative body — in this case the city’s council members — should appoint committees of at least three people that wish to write those arguments “whenever possible.”
The city of Walla Walla issued a statement on July 16 and posted on social media publicizing the measure's pro and con writing opportunities, staff wrote in a report to the council. City staff also referred to a July 18 article in the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin that reported the city's request for public participation.
Eight people applied to write the “for” argument, while none applied to write “against,” according to city staff.
John Gahbauer, Joy Bader and Joe Fondahn will serve on the committee in support of the road tax, per a unanimous council vote.
Regarding the writing of the opposing view, that task now falls to the county auditor, who oversees elections in the county.
If the auditor is unable to find anyone to write the opposition statement for this fall’s voter’s pamphlet, that section will simply be blank, Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain said.