The plane’s wheels touched down and rolled up to a private area on the tarmac at Walla Walla Regional Airport on a beautiful October day Thursday.
Aboard the Wings of Rescue aircraft were its four-legged passengers — companion cats and dogs here to relieve overcrowded shelters in Hawaii and to start a new chapter in their lives.
Bright eyes looked out toward a future in local living rooms, on couches and in their own pet-sized beds in forever homes.
Wings of Rescue is a nonprofit group that flies endangered pets to no-kill shelters from high intake/high kill shelters. Since its inception in 2012, the organization has flown 38,000 pets to safety.
The recent arrival of animals from Hawaii will go to Walla Walla’s Blue Mountain Humane Society. The total of 13 dogs and 21 cats now here are part of Paws Across the Pacific, a massive rescue of 600 shelter pets destined for the Pacific Northwest. It’s a collaboration of Hawaii’s Humane Societies, Greater Good Charities and Wings of Rescue.
“They urgently need to create some space in the shelters,” said Sara Archer, executive director of the Blue Mountain Humane Society. COVID-19 has devastated Hawaii's tourism economy, with many financially strapped families unable to care for their pets taking them to shelters for adoption.
But also, and more significantly, Archer said, “Tourists adopt while visiting.”
Shelters in Hawaii are geared for tourist adoptions in normal times, with partnerships with airlines to fly adopted pets to their new homes.
But then COVID-19 struck early this year. Shelters stayed full in the spring, then overloaded as the global pandemic has ground on.
The pets in Walla Walla will be available for adoption by checking at the BMHS shelter 7 George St. and online at bluemountainhumane.org
“We are just thrilled,” Archer said, adding that it's all about saving lives.
For more information: wingsofrescue.org