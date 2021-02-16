A Walla Walla teen was injured Monday night on U.S. Highway 12 after the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and the car rolled, according to a report from the Washington State Patrol.
Lois I. Lundgren, 63, of Walla Walla, lost control of the vehicle while headed east on the highway about 19 miles west of Walla Walla near milepost 314. Two teen passengers from Walla Walla were in the car.
One teenager was injured and taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, the report said. The hospital is not providing patient status during the pandemic.
The driver and other passenger were not injured.
Lundgren was cited for speeding too fast for conditions, according to the report. The Toyota Tundra she was driving was totaled.
No other vehicles were involved.