WALLULA — A 19-year-old Walla Walla man died Saturday, Oct. 30, in an early morning crash involving a semi-truck that closed U.S. Highway 730 about 5 miles south of Wallula Junction for several hours.
Desmond G. Swenson-Leaks was killed at about 3:40 a.m. when his westbound 2015 Ford Focus reportedly crossed the center line, hitting an eastbound semi-truck with double trailers driven by Scott Syverson, 44, of Post Falls, Idaho, according to Washington State Patrol.
Syverson was not injured, and there were no passengers or other vehicles involved in the crash.
The Washington State Department of Transportation reported both lanes of the highway from the Oregon state line to Wallula Junction closed at about 5 a.m. Saturday. The road was reopened at around 9:30 a.m.
The cause of the collision that totaled both vehicles is under investigation. The drivers were wearing seat belts, and it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved, according to the WSP report.
