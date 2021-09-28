Forgetting your reusable bags will soon cost you.
Washington state’s plastic bag ban is set to come into effect Friday, Oct. 1, meaning the thin disposable bags that have carried groceries and toiletries out to shoppers’ cars for decades will soon be no more.
They will be replaced by thicker reusable plastic bags and paper bags made out of recycled materials, which shoppers will have to buy for 8 cents apiece.
While it may take consumers some time to get used to the change, it’s expected to be a fairly smooth transition for Andy’s Market in College Place, said marketing manager Kevin Greenwald. The grocery store is planning to put up some signs to remind customers of the new policy, but he expects their clientele to adjust pretty easily.
“Probably half of our customers are already bringing their own bags and have been for years,” Greenwald said.
There were concerns earlier on that it would be costly to acquire the reusable plastic bags, required to be heavy duty 2.25 milliliter bags, with costs ranging between 12 to 15 cents per bag. But those costs have dropped a bit to 10 to 12 cents apiece as supply chains become better established, Greenwald said.
They’re still losing a bit of money with each bag, he said, but they didn’t charge for the thinner grocery bags, which cost the store a bit more than two cents each, so the math breaks even.
The 8 cents for the bag is considered a purchase, not a tax. While it is subject to additional percent sales tax, three bags would cost two additional cents, and a single bag wouldn’t cost enough to even be subject to the tax, which would equal less than a penny, Greenwald said.
According to data from the state Department of Ecology, Washingtonians use 2 billion single-use plastic bags every year. While some recycling systems can process those plastic grocery bags, they can be hazardous, clogging up in sorting machines and creating risks for workers. And many communities like Walla Walla don’t recycle plastics, so bags purchased locally are slated for the landfill.
Through the plastic bag ban, state officials hope to simply reduce the amount of bags entering the system, rather than scrambling to try to manage them once they’ve been thrown out. It’s a policy move that has grown in popularity in the last decade.
California’s legislature passed a plastic bag ban in 2014, though it was delayed until it was approved by voters in late 2016. According to a study by CalRecycle, the state agency tasked with managing the state’s waste management programs, customers brought their own bags or otherwise didn’t use a bag provided by the store during 86 percent of transactions.
Oregon passed a similar ban in 2019, which came into effect at the beginning of 2020. That ban was scuttled by the pandemic, while there was still uncertainty and concern that the coronavirus could easily spread on surfaces, such as reusable bags. Washington’s own plastic bag ban was set to come into effect at the beginning of this year, but its rollout was delayed due to supply chain failures that made it difficult to acquire the thicker reusable bags.
But on Friday, Oct. 1, that delay comes to an end. Many stores will likely continue to use disposable bags in the days to come, as they’re allowed to use up the remainder of their stock, but more and more will make the transition.
Paul Jimenez, owner of Fiesta Tapatia Mini Mart in Walla Walla, expects there to be some growing pains as customers get used to the change, but he’s seen it work before.
“We are just starting to do it, but my dad owns a store in Oregon and he’s already done it,” Jimenez said. “I haven’t hear a lot of negative things about it.”
And even if there’s an initial headache, Jimenez added, it’s worth it.
“If it’s better for the environment, then why not?” He said.
