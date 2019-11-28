Four community meetings throughout Walla Walla County are planned in December for people to voice concerns and questions, as well as listen to updates from the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office.
Walla Walla Sheriff Mark Crider, another WWCSO staff member, or a combination, will host Sheriff's Roundtables, which are periodically provided to residents.
All meetings are from 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Dec. 3, Touchet Elementary & High School's library, 90 Champion St., Touchet; Dec. 5, Prescott School District's library, 207 S. A St., Prescott; Dec. 10, Columbia High School's library, 755 Maple St., Burbank; and Dec. 12, Walla Walla High School's commons or library, 800 Abbott Road, Walla Walla.