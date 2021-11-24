At the Walla Walla Senior Center, Thanksgiving comes once a month. But the November edition of the holiday is extra special.
The Senior Center provides meals to seniors ages 60 and older. Senior nutrition director Jane Kaminsky said the Center’s Thanksgiving meal service is the most popular meal the Center serves.
“So, we do it every month,” Kaminsky said. “And we joke, ‘Happy Thanksgiving in July,’ or whatever month it may be.”
However, seniors expecting their November Thanksgiving meal to be just like any other month will have a pleasant surprise. While the monthly Thanksgiving meals include a pumpkin bar for dessert, the November version include a slice of fruit pie and a side of cranberry sauce.
This year’s Thanksgiving meal was served Wednesday, Nov. 24. While the Center serves meals to about 500 seniors a day, Kaminsky expected over 600 on this day, and all hands were on deck.
Walla Walla Senior Center Executive Director Brian Berry was on the serving line, traying up potatoes, then passing the plates down the line to be filled with other food items.
“It’s a really amazing thing to be a part of,” Berry said without looking up from the serving line. “The need is so high … I feel thankful to be a part of this.”
Not only is the need high, as Berry attested, it has more than doubled since the pandemic started, Kaminsky said.
“When COVID first started, our numbers doubled because many seniors didn’t feel comfortable getting out to the grocery store,” Kaminsky said. “They didn’t feel comfortable getting out where germs could be. So, our numbers have grown.”
While demand has doubled, funding for the operation has not, Kaminsky said. She added, however, that the program has applied for and received extra funds from COVID-19-related grants. She said the program has about 25% more funding than before the pandemic.
“The community has been wonderful,” she said. “We take donations and that has helped us be able to keep feeding people.”
While most of the Thanksgiving meals — like all the Center’s daily meals — are served through a drive-thru pickup window, homebound seniors who can’t leave home without assistance are eligible to have their meals delivered to their home for free via the Meals on Wheels program.
On Wednesday, 12 drivers were loading about 200 meals into cars to deliver.
Normally, in non-pandemic years, meals would be served in a large dining room. However, because of the virus, only take-out meals are currently offered.
Meals from the Walla Walla Senior Center are available to be picked up weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon for all Washington residents 60 and older. Other than age, there are no other eligibility requirements.
More information on the program, including daily menus, can be found online at wallawallaseniorcenter.org or by calling 509-527-3775 ext. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.