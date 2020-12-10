Walla Walla Senior Center’s drive-in meal distribution program has been booming since the pandemic hit the area in March.
So much so that it has had to expand its kitchen capacity and soon will open a drive-up window.
The center previously provided meals solely through delivery and indoor dining. But when COVID-19 prevention restrictions on gatherings were put in place, the center began a parking lot pickup line for seniors to collect warm meals safely in their cars.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of clients for the Meals on Wheels program for people 60 and older on Mondays through Fridays grew from 4,200 to almost 10,000 people.
With those numbers, the center has decided to maintain the service even when indoor dining is allowed again. But with its capacity running out, some upgrades were needed.
Walla Walla and Walla Walla County responded, each allocating $25,000 each in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act dollars.
“We definitely know that the senior meal pickup and the meals on wheels will stay at these higher numbers,” said Tania Seib, the center's executive director. “Partly, I think the need arose from just being unsure how (seniors) were going to make ends meet if this pandemic went on for a long time.”
The funds provided for construction of an attachment to the kitchen for a drive-up window among other improvements such as a new freezer, food warmers and a large tilt skillet. The window will resolve weather, safety and meal organization concerns.
According to Walla Walla Parks and Recreation Director Andy Coleman, the project will be completed a few weeks.
Currently, a tent is set up outdoors for meal delivery and the staff works out of the kitchen's back door, Seib said. The city will move the center's parking spaces to create a lane for cars using the drive up to the window, she said.
A Southeast Washington Aging and Long Term Care Council of Governments grant provides 65% of the funding needed to keep the Meals on Wheels program going. The rest of the funding comes from community support.
The program reaches Walla Walla, Columbia, Garfield and Asotin counties. Just in Walla Walla, the program raises $213,000 annually in donations.
“We have received a lot of community support for the actual program and the meals,” Seib said.
The service also offers pet food every Monday for seniors through donations from the Blue Mountain Humane Society.
Other senior center services pandemic restrictions closed were the adult day center, salon, classes and billiard room, among others, interrupting many of the ways people could engage socially with others. In response, staff developed a Friendship Network program that connects seniors without having to go the center.
“The goal is to always have activities and services that can engage seniors in whatever capacity that suits their needs,” Seib said.