Walla Walla School Board recognized for good decisions

The Walla Walla School Board has been recognized as a “Board of Distinction” by the Washington State School Directors' Association.
The “Boards of Distinction” program is designed to encourage school boards to examine their practices, checking to see how board decisions affect the success of students, association officials said.
Board members had to demonstrate a clear link between their leadership and the narrowing of opportunity gaps in their education systems.
A panel of judges from across the state reviewed 37 applications from small, medium and large Washington school districts; 34 school boards met the criteria, according to a news release from the state association.
Walla Walla Public Schools was among 19 medium-sized school districts to receive the honor.
There will be a recognition ceremony later this month in Spokane, officials said.