Six projects in Walla Walla meant to monitor and improve conditions for salmonids in the land of many waters were awarded more than $860,000, the state Recreation and Conservation Office announced Friday.
A salmonid classification includes different fish, such as salmon, trout or whitefish. Salmonids are elongated and bony fish.
Four of the six projects will either design or conduct restoration work on creeks and rivers in the valley, with the intention of improving the health of the waterway and salmon or trout species that travel through them. These projects, led by the Walla Walla County Conservation District, also hope to make the entire system more resilient to flooding and to better recharge shallow aquifers.
To do this, the conservation district intends to use natural processes to restore the waterways, which are used by steelhead and bull trout, a type of salmonid protected under the Endangered Species Act.
Logjams and other wooden structures can simulate the effect that fallen logs have on a river, slowing the water’s flow, reducing erosion and allowing small rocks to settle at the creek bottom. Reconnecting waterways to their ancestral floodplains can also slow the water and can create riparian wetlands, as well as reducing flood pressure on manmade protections like levees.
Slow water and rockier riverbeds create more areas for salmon to spawn, and the logs provide cover from predators. The artificially placed structures help fill a role that trees growing along the riverbanks and falling into the water over time don’t fully satisfy, said Renee Hadley, a geologist and district manager with the conservation district.
“The stream conditions have changed pretty significantly once there was some colonization, since at that time we’re assuming there were more trees and a little different conditions,” Hadley said.
As waterways become more developed and vegetation on the banks less abundant, the waterways themselves change, often becoming narrower, faster, less complex and with steeper banks. In addition to creating log jams, some of the conservation district’s projects would plant trees and bushes along the riverbanks, providing food for insects that the salmon can then eat, and also preventing soil from slipping into the water and suffocating spawning fish.
Information on pre-colonization conditions of the waterways is scant, Hadley said, but the effect of this type of project is clear. After the 1996 flood heavily damaged the Touchet River Corridor downstream of Waitsburg, the conservation district did similar work in some of the most severely affected areas.
While the projects secured funding under the auspice of protecting salmonids, the additional flood resiliency they could provide is important to consider, particularly as the climate changes and floods continue to become more frequent, Hadley said.
Three of the projects, looking at restoring around 3 miles altogether of Coppei Creek, Mill Creek and the Touchet River, are in the design phase. These projects were awarded around $270,000.
The fourth project, awarded nearly $250,000, will go to the actual restoration work of a half-mile stretch of the Walla Walla River.
A fifth project, managed by Tri-State Steelheaders Inc., was awarded over $180,000 to design a fix to a concrete fish ladder in Mill Creek, which is used by summer steelhead, bull trout, and reintroduced Chinook salmon.
The gravelly downstream side of the fish ladder, which migrating salmonids can use to navigate a steep incline, was severely scoured in the 2020 flood. This has resulted in a nearly 5-foot-tall jump that fish must make in order to reach the bottom rung of the ladder. The grant funds will be used to hire a consultant to collect data about the area and to propose potential fixes.
The last project to receive funds will be managed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, and will go to continue funding an ongoing salmon monitoring system that collects data about salmonid populations and helps inform the decisions of policymakers. The state awarded over $150,000 for this data collection.
The annually distributed salmon recovery funds went to 105 projects in 29 counties and totaled around $21 million. While the projects had to be based on federally approved recovery plans, Washington State takes a bottom-up approach to selecting individual projects, with local organizations going pitching projects to regional boards, which then look to the state for funding.
In the Walla Walla area, the Snake River Salmon Recovery Board acts as a regional lead for projects.
