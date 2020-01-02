Michael Paul Krause, named after his father, was the first baby of the decade born in Walla Walla at 8:30 a.m. New Year’s Day.
His mother, Kayla Smith, is a Walla Walla native and now lives in College Place. His father, Michael Krause, works at Albertsons and has for the past 11 years, Smith said.
“Everyone knows him!” she said this morning, from her room at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Weighing 6 pounds and 1 ounce and 20 inches long, Michael is the fifth addition to Smith’s family. He is also not the first child of Smith’s born on New Year’s Day.
Tenoch Velez, her first child, was the second baby born in Walla Walla in 2009. Now Tenoch will have to share his birthday with little Michael.
Smith said this morning she doesn’t know how she will celebrate their birthdays yet.
Another of Smith’s sons, Jameson Smith, will turn 6 on Feb. 1. He came to visit Michael. Her daughter Destiny Krause is looking forward to meeting Michael.
Leading up to the big day, Destiny has been watching birthing vlogs on YouTube with her mother, rubbing and kissing mom’s belly, and is very excited to meet her brother, Smith said.
Smith is still waiting to see the color of his eyes, blue like his sister’s or brown? “He has his dad’s big nose,” Smith said. “He looks like his dad and Destiny.”
Michael was born naturally, without any pain medications, and Smith is very proud of that because he is the first in the family to be born in this way.