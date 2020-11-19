Local restaurants were once again left with a new recipe but no directions as tighter restrictions were enacted this week by Gov. Jay Inslee across Washington state to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Under the new edict, restaurants, wineries, bars and taverns can’t serve anybody inside their businesses, although patio service is allowed.
Even as leaders of the Washington Hospitality Association made a formal plea to Inslee to withdraw the restrictions on dining, local restaurateurs said they would roll with the punches, just like they’ve done all year.
“We’ve had to restructure our business model every three months,” said Walla Walla Bread Co. co-owner Coral Pompei. “I think we’ve been very inventive.”
Adding to-go options, additional menu items and subscription services for meals and breads were all added to the table.
Walla Walla Bread Co. was one of several restaurants opting to not only upgrade their takeout options this year, but also adding a timely addition — Thanksgiving meal foods.
“We’ve always done Thanksgiving stuff, but this year we’ve expanded all of that,” Pompei said.
Walla Walla Bread Co. is also unique in that it was one of a few restaurants that did not fully open its dining room during the pandemic.
The restaurant, more known for its desserts, bread and coffee, is experimenting with the savory side of dishes.
Still, there will be some sweets, such as a newly added chocolate bourbon pecan pie and stollen, a traditional German holiday sweet bread.
Customers have responded well to the restaurant’s offerings.
“Our phone’s been ringing off the hook this morning,” Pompei said Wednesday.
Not far away, Clarette’s Restaurant found itself in a serendipitous position as a Thanksgiving meal plan had already been thought up.
Early on in the first round of restrictions, the restaurant had been doing similar options.
“We started offering some family style meatloaf and turkey and spaghetti,” dining room Manager Lynnette Ciarlo said.From there, she said, the natural thing was to add a Thanksgiving dinner when the time came.
Little did they realize it could be a lifeline for them. She said they’d already sold 32 dinners — which each serve a family of four — in just a couple of days.
“We’re all very upset we had to quit the dine-in,” Ciarlo said. “(Customers) are not mad at us. They understand, but they’re upset.”
Other restaurants across town are following suit with to-go menus for Thanskgiving, such Walla Walla Steak Co. Special to-go menus and items were being billed by Yamas Greek Eatery, Maple Counter Cafe and Mr. Ed’s, just to name a few of many across town.
Still, others may have found the restrictions too daunting or too cumbersome.
At the Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center — where Thanksgiving buffet options have been the norm — food services at The Marc restaurant and Vineyard Lounge were announced to be shut down entirely during the four-week mandate from Inslee.
Meanwhile, the Washington Hospitality Association said restaurants should be taking food orders, not executive orders.
Niki Reading, speaking for the WHA, said while the association was totally on board with restrictions earlier this year when the science was still unclear about the virus, the association is not taking so kindly to the governor’s orders this time around.
The WHA sent a letter to Inslee’s office Wednesday imploring the governor to reconsider his stance, which WHA leaders said would deal a heavy blow to the industry.
“This most recent announcement will mean 100,000 families or more will lose their income right before the holidays,” the WHA’s Julia Gorton wrote in the letter obtained by the Seattle Times.
Mike Faulk, a spokesperson from the governor’s office, fired back in an email to the Seattle Times saying that it’s proven COVID-19 spreads in restaurants.
“It does,” Faulk told the newspaper. “Period.”
Reading said reports listed by the state’s Department of Health show it’s not the case, or at least it doesn’t paint a full picture.
Reading acknowledged that some restaurants across the state would not adhere to the shutdown, but she said the association estimates that it’s only about 5% of restaurants at most, and leaders at the WHA do not vouch for those establishments at all.
Reading said they want to be respectful and adhere to the orders put forward, even if they are unfair at the moment in their eyes.
“We will keep saying this,” Reading said. “Based on contact tracing in three counties, less than 1% of cases are actually connected to our industry. Whether you are using state (Department of Health) data or contact tracing data, hospitality is not a leading setting for cases.”
In a virtual news conference conducted by the state Wednesday afternoon, health officials from state hospitals and agencies said it was important for everyone to comply to the orders from the governor’s office.
State Health Officer Kathy Lofy said in the news conference that the Department of Labor and Industries would be the ones enforcing orders for restaurants if any non-compliance is found.
“That is the entity that will be helping with enforcement issues along with our (Liquor and Cannabis Board), as well,” Lofy said Wednesday.
She said new research about how COVID-19 spreads led to the decision to close indoor dining and she cited another item of research that traced to viral outbreaks to increased credit card usage at restaurants.
“The safest thing to do really in our communities is to not eat indoors at restaurants right now,” Lofy said.
The WHA combatted that view in its letter to Inslee, stating that community transmission during holiday gatherings appears to be one of the leading factors of the spread of disease.
Meanwhile, local restaurant owners and managers said the long year of 2020 prepared them for this moment, regardless of how business would be conducted.
“We survived the first shutdown,” Pompei said at Walla Walla Bread Co. “And we’ll do it this time, too.”