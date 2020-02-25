Walla Walla Republican Mark Klicker launches bid for state office

The race for 16th Legislative District Position 1 seat has gained a new contestant.
Mark Klicker of Walla Walla said today he is running for the seat currently held by Rep. Bill Jenkin, R-Prosser.
Earlier this month, Walla Walla resident Frances Chvatal announced she will run as a Democrat for the spot.
The official candidate filing period is May 11-15.
Klicker, 56, will run as a Republican. In his candidacy statement, the businessman said he decided to enter the race based on “witnessing an attack on our very custom, culture and economic stability within our legislative district.”
A graduate of Walla Walla High School and Walla Walla Community College, Klicker said he has farmed here more than 33 years and volunteered on numerous committees.
He also worked as a regional director for the Washington Farm Bureau and has owned several local businesses.
Klicker said he has lived with decisions coming down from state lawmakers that create a burden on people in the 16th legislative district, which has a population of about 155,000.
The farmer said he is concerned with water and property rights as well as overregulation that has created “unnecessary hardships” for those in Eastern Washington.
Klicker said he believes he can bring people together to make positive changes in this area and around the state.