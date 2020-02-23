Walla Walla Republican caucus set for Feb. 29

The Walla Walla County Republican Party will hold its precinct caucuses next weekend.
The event takes place Saturday at 10 a.m., a date and time scheduled for all 39 counties in the state to complete their caucuses, according to an announcement.
As with other county committees and parties across Washington, the Walla Walla County Republican Central Committee will conduct precinct caucuses in pooled configurations centrally located in Walla Walla County. That strategy is designed to lessen confusion on locations for the attendees.
This year’s location will be the Walla Walla High School Commons, 800 Abbott Road. Parking is available in front of the high school and off Reser Road.
Precinct caucus registration begins at 9 a.m., with caucuses promptly beginning an hour later.
Identification and proof of voter registration will be required to participate at each precinct caucus. Participants who are not registered or have changes to be made to their current registrations should contact the Walla Walla County Elections Department, ubne.ws/wwelections, as soon as possible.
People are highly encouraged to pre-register at WSRP.org/caucus. More information can be found by visiting the Walla Walla County Republican Party website at wallawallacountygop.com or by emailing wwcountygop@gmail.com.