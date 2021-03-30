By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
For the first time in more than 50 years, Walla Walla Presbyterian Church, 325 S. First Ave., is breaking ground for its first major expansion, Jason Mulkin, office administrator, said in a release.
The groundbreaking ceremony will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 31.
Representatives from the congregation, Jackson Construction, Architects West, Walla Walla Mayor Tom Scribner, Walla Walla City Manager Nabiel Shawa and Walla Walla County Commissioner Greg Tompkins plan to join the Rev. Albert Gillin at the event.
COVID-19 protocols will be observed. The event can also be viewed on the church’s Facebook page via livestream, see ubne.ws/presbyterianchurch.
The $2.1 million project will provide accessibility for all, regardless of mobility, to all five floors of the building. It will also upgrade energy efficiency to improve comfort and reduce costs, Mulkin said.
Walla Walla Presbyterian Church has been a part of the community since its beginning in 1873. Currently, multiple groups and organizations — including Alcoholics Anonymous, the local American Red Cross, Pantry Shelf, YWCA Walla Walla and many others — take advantage of its central location. The expansion will allow for improved access and flexibility in use.
Neither the three-story sanctuary building, built in 1912, nor the two-story Christian Education Building, added in 1970, are accessible to people with mobility issues.
To solve those issues, a new entrance ramp will be constructed with a five-stop, two-sided elevator and a series of bridges and landings.
Walla Walla Presbyterian is working with Jackson Construction Group and Architects West in planning, design and construction to ensure conservation of resources. For more details, contact Jason Mulkin at 509-525-1093 or mulkin@wwpc.org.