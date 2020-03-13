Walla Walla police will spend $25K on crisis-negotiation phone

Despite resistance from some city leaders, the Walla Walla police will soon have a new tool to help in negotiating with suspects who have barricaded themselves.
The department’s 10-year-old throw phone, for police to toss into a barricaded area, uses an analog system that makes communication with suspects unreliable and potentially unsecured, according to the city.
A new throw phone was approved in a 3-2 vote at Wednesday night’s regular Walla Walla City Council meeting, with its $25,087.02 price already included in the police department’s 2020 operating budget.
Mayor Tom Scribner and West Ward Councilwoman Susan Nakonieczny voted against the proposal saying the device was too expense and unnecessary for a city this size.
“It costs too much and we don’t need it,” Scribner wrote in an email. “The chief said the current throw phone (which he said still works) is used maybe once every three years, which means that the department will have to train an officer or officers to use very complicated technology that does things way beyond what we now use or, I think, really need, and that may, with the rapid changes in technology, be replaced by even newer and more expensive, ‘essential, gotta-have-it,’ technology in the near future.”
He continued.
“If a new throw phone is needed, we could buy one for much less than the one the one the department claims it can’t live without.”
Nakonieczny echoed him on its potential use.
“The reason I voted against this particular throw phone was that the law enforcement data does not show many incidents of hostage situations or barricades,” she wrote in an email. “In fact, none in 2019. In my opinion, a throw phone of this caliber is more for urban cities that use the device one to two times a month rather than one to two times a year.”
The device is used in violence de-escalation, which includes officers using time, distance, concealment and non-lethal alternatives in certain instances.
But the old phone doesn’t allow SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team members to see negotiations live unless they’re in the negotiation operations center, according to the city.
It also doesn’t have a reliable video, or have networking capabilities, and is incompatible with the current technology or making automated call logs.
Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber guessed the department has had a throw phone for 20 years, with the new phone likely being its third.
The replacement phone, from Montana-based 836 Technologies, will allow crisis negotiators to use other camera systems and video feeds, automated recording and logging, streaming of live operations and more, according to a city information sheet.
Bieber said the throw phone was used each time the Crisis Negotiation Team was called to a scene. He added he was unsure how many times it was used, but estimated not very often.
“But it is used in the most serious of situations,” he wrote in an email.
He also said he was unsure how many lives it had saved.
“There is no way of knowing if the reason an incident resolved without force is directly attributable to the throw phone,” Bieber wrote. “It is a tool, like many others we have, designed to help de-escalate situations and hopefully negotiate a safe resolution.”