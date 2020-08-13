Police are seeking information on a vehicle tire-slashing spree in a Walla Walla neighborhood Wednesday night.
Walla Walla police spokesman Sgt. Eric Knudson said there were three separate reports of tires being punctured some time Wednesday evening in the area of Portland Avenue and North Bellevue Avenue.
"We are asking members of our community who live in the area to please review home surveillance systems for possible suspect identification," Knudson said.
Knudson said the damage was done in the 300 block of North Bellevue Avenue and the 1400 and 1500 blocks of Portland Avenue.
Anyone with information can contact city dispatch at 509-527-1960 and refer to case No. 2020-14959.