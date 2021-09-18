Parking enforcement will look different in Walla Walla starting Monday, Sept. 20, city officials said.
According to information published online by the city government, a new electronic reader — which was approved for purchase in March 2020 by City Council for a price tag of about $35,000 — will read license plates automatically.
There was no public comment when the budget item was approved.
The enforcement officer can drive the city’s designated vehicle down a street, and the equipped reader will scan license plates nearby. As the officer drives down that street again, the tool will notify the officer if a particular license plate is still on that block. Officials noted that moving your vehicle must entail moving it to a new city block entirely to avoid a ticket.
Much of downtown Walla Walla is a designated two-hour parking zone, with $10 for the first infraction and up to $100 for further infractions in a 30-day period, according to the city’s code.
The Walla Walla Police Department recently hired a new parking enforcement officer after more than a year without such a position. The officer began working in mid-August, but the city didn’t announce the implementation of the license plate reader until Friday, Sept. 17.
The tool came at the suggestion of City Attorney Tim Donaldson and Police Chief Scott Bieber, who both said they worried about the implications of a Sixth Circuit Court ruling that stated chalking tires was unconstitutional.
At the council meeting where the scanner was approved, city officials told council members there were frequent offenders of the parking rules who were aware of the court’s ruling.
The city had been using chalk to enforce the two-hour parking zone and then switched to taking pictures of license plates after the ruling in 2019.
Now, instead of the chalk stripe, people will have their license plates scanned and stored on the device, which officials said is kept “completely anonymous.”
The city website reads that the police department’s parking division is “devoted to ensuring the regular movement of vehicles in the downtown core area to assist in the influx and movement of consumer traffic for Walla Walla merchants.”
Lack of parking and lack of enforcement has been an issue for businesses, business owners reported last year.
A map showing all parking spots and lots in the downtown area, and which ones allow for all-day parking, is available online at ubne.ws/wwparking.
