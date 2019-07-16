Walla Walla police are placing anti-panhandling signs in various places to discourage people from giving to panhandlers asking for money.

“Our goal is to discourage the public from supporting panhandlers and support charities instead,” Sgt. Eric Knudson said. “We don’t have any control on what that money is used for.”

Panhandling is not illegal. However, the decision was made after police received “a lot of social media (and) citizen complaints” and responded to fights between panhandlers over popular spots, he said. A man was arrested in June after what police say was a fight over turf outside the Ninth Avenue McDonald’s.

The signs will read: “Say no to panhandling. Contribute to the solution. Give to local charities.” They will be posted in front of the McDonald’s restaurants at Ninth and Isaacs avenues, Super 1 Foods on Ninth Avenue, Baker Boyer Bank on Plaza Way, and Market Station Transit Center on Rose Street. More signs may be added as needed, Knudson said.